WATCH: Canadian Islamic scholar calls Sinwar a ‘hero,’ claims today’s youth is too chicken to really fight in battle November 24, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-canadian-islamic-scholar-calls-sinwar-a-hero-claims-todays-youth-is-too-chicken-to-really-fight-in-battle/ Email Print In a Friday sermon following Yahya Sinwar’s killing, Canadian Islamic scholar Younus Kathrada criticized young people for being unaware of ‘good role models’ like Sinwar, suggesting they would only recognize him if he were a celebrity.CANADACanadian Islamic Scholar Younus Kathrada Criticizes Youth in Friday Sermon After Sinwar’s KillingDuring a Friday sermon following the killing of Yahya Sinwar, Canadian Islamic scholar Younus Kathrada criticized young people for their lack of awareness about “good… pic.twitter.com/tE4mlVPpxC— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 24, 2024 CanadaIslamTerrorismYounus Kathrada