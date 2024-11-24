Search

WATCH: Canadian Islamic scholar calls Sinwar a ‘hero,’ claims today’s youth is too chicken to really fight in battle

In a Friday sermon following Yahya Sinwar’s killing, Canadian Islamic scholar Younus Kathrada criticized young people for being unaware of ‘good role models’ like Sinwar, suggesting they would only recognize him if he were a celebrity.

