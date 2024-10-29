WATCH: CNN panel erupts as guest says, ‘I hope your beeper doesn’t go off,’ following Nazi comparison

Ryan Girdusky joked about Medhi Hasan’s support of anti-Israel extremism, saying ‘I hope your beeper doesn’t go off,’ in reference to Israel blowing up thousands of Hezbollah comms devices.

NEW: All h*ll breaks loose after Ryan Girdusky appears to accuse Mehdi Hasan of being a terrorist after Hasan accused Girdusky of being a Nazi.

Pretty insane that this is where we are at right now.

Hasan: If you don't wanna be called Nazis, stop…

Girdusky: Well, I hope your… pic.twitter.com/e1bOUD1XKA

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 29, 2024