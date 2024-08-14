Search

WATCH: Crowds laughs as late-night host attempts to call CNN ‘objective’

Late night host Stephen Colbert tried to claim CNN is objective in its reporting, to which the audience started laughing, prompting Colbert to admit that wasn’t a planned laugh line.

