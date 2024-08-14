WATCH: Crowds laughs as late-night host attempts to call CNN ‘objective’ August 14, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-crowds-laughs-as-late-night-host-attempts-to-call-cnn-objective/ Email Print Late night host Stephen Colbert tried to claim CNN is objective in its reporting, to which the audience started laughing, prompting Colbert to admit that wasn’t a planned laugh line. NEW: Audience starts cracking up after a serious Stephen Colbert tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that CNN “just reports the news as it is.” Remarkable. Colbert: “I know you guys are objective over [at CNN], you just report the news as it is.” Audience: *Laughs hysterically*… pic.twitter.com/9R8iv2UXeN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2024 CNNMSMreportingStephen Colbert