WATCH: Crowds laughs as late-night host attempts to call CNN ‘objective’

Late night host Stephen Colbert tried to claim CNN is objective in its reporting, to which the audience started laughing, prompting Colbert to admit that wasn’t a planned laugh line.

NEW: Audience starts cracking up after a serious Stephen Colbert tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that CNN “just reports the news as it is.”

Remarkable.

Colbert: “I know you guys are objective over [at CNN], you just report the news as it is.”

Audience: *Laughs hysterically*… pic.twitter.com/9R8iv2UXeN

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2024