WATCH: Defying leading experts’ predictions, celebrity seal still in Israel

Defying leading experts' predictions, celebrity seal still in Israel May 30, 2023

Yulia, an extremely rare and endangered seal who became an overnight celebrity two and a half weeks ago when she was found resting on a beach in Tel Aviv, has been spotted again ashore in Rishon LeZion, despite leading marine biologists' predictions that she would not return.