Netanyahu-Trump talks on renewing Iran strikes before election revealed

Netanyahu and Trump reportedly discussed renewed military strikes against Iran ahead of the elections, with Trump urging Israel to prepare for a possible operation without committing U.S. support.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed a possible new joint U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran with President Donald Trump, citing concerns over renewed Iranian nuclear activity, N12 reported Tuesday.

Netanyahu and Trump have held several conversations over the past two weeks about renewed large-scale fighting with Iran, including a potential operation targeting military sites and nuclear facilities.

U.S. officials said they believed Netanyahu was interested in resuming strikes before Israel’s Oct. 27 elections

Netanyahu, however, told Israeli security chiefs in recent days that Trump had raised the prospect of renewed fighting before the elections and asked whether Israel would participate, according to a senior Israeli official.

“Bibi spoke with the president about it several times, and the president told him, ‘Well, you know what, Bibi, go ahead and get ready.’ But he didn’t really give him any commitment. ‘Go ahead and get ready’ could mean now, it could mean later, and it could mean never,” a U.S. official said.

Trump initially appeared prepared to give Netanyahu a green light before becoming less enthusiastic about the proposal, a senior Israeli official said.

A senior U.S. official said Trump has repeatedly shifted his position.

Trump has said he would not attack Iran before the elections.

The IDF and U.S. Central Command nevertheless remain on high alert and are completing preparations in case he changes his position, according to the sources.

Any renewed conflict could affect Israel’s Oct. 27 elections as well as the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 3.

The latest discussions follow months of disagreements between Washington and Jerusalem over how to prevent Iran from rebuilding its nuclear and military capabilities after previous U.S. and Israeli strikes.

In June, Trump reportedly intervened to stop a major Israeli attack on Iran after Netanyahu had already approved the operation.

Israeli warplanes were reportedly preparing to take off when the prime minister canceled the mission following pressure from Washington.

The current deliberations also come just days after reports that the White House had instructed the Pentagon to prepare fresh military options against Iran.

According to The Atlantic, administration officials were considering both limited strikes and a broader campaign, while some advisers warned that renewed fighting could provoke Iranian retaliation and carry political consequences ahead of the elections.

Netanyahu has repeatedly argued that military pressure remains essential to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

In earlier public remarks, he insisted that any diplomatic agreement must be backed by a credible military threat and that Israel would retain the ability to act against Iran if necessary.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) are the strongest advocates within the U.S. administration for renewed large-scale military action against Iran, according to a second senior U.S. official.

Most of Trump’s advisers currently favor maintaining sanctions and economic pressure rather than resuming military operations.

“They argue that this economic strangulation is working better and better. Let’s keep doing it,” the second U.S. official said.