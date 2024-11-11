WATCH: Dutch Palestinian leader claims pogrom in Amsterdam orchestrated by Mossad to shift public opinion November 11, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-dutch-palestinian-leader-claims-pogrom-in-amsterdam-orchestrated-by-mossad-to-shift-public-opinion/ Email Print Watheq Alsadeh, a Palestinian community leader in the Netherlands, stated that the Mossad is responsible for the riots in Amsterdam, and it was done to shift public opinion in Israel’s favor.WATCH⚡️Dutch Palestinian Leader says Mossad Staged Attacks on Israeli Fans to Shift Public OpinionWatheq Alsadeh, a Palestinian community leader in the Netherlands, claimed that the Mossad was likely responsible for the recent attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam.… pic.twitter.com/WFmMcNY0px— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 10, 2024 MossadNetherlandsPogromstaged