WATCH: Former IDF spox dispels outrage over Israel’s ‘Operation Pager’ September 19, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-idf-spox-dispels-outrage-over-israels-operation-pager/ Email Print Former IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus shot down ‘terrorism’ accusations against Israel for their two-wave precision attack on Hezbollah electronic devices. So many people fail to recognize that the fact that over 70K Israeli civilians have been displaced by Hezbollah aggression for almost a year is NOT OK! At least now perhaps some will understand that this has to change and that Iran’s aggression against Israel is a regional… pic.twitter.com/Hven3wIu2R — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) September 18, 2024 HezbollahIDF spokespersonJonathan ConricusOperation Pager