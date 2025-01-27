WATCH: Hamas rep in Lebanon claims the world adopted the Palestinian narrative because of the protests in the US

Hamas representative in Lebanon, Ahmad Abdel Hadi, also claimed that the United States offered Hamas full control of the Gaza Strip, Judea, and Samaria, along with money, to stop fighting indefinitely.

Hamas Representative in Lebanon Ahmad Abdel Hadi: Protests in the U.S. Prove that the World Has Adopted the Palestinian Narrative and Discarded Claims about the “Falsified Jewish Holocaust”; America Offered Hamas Full Control Over Gaza and West Bank pic.twitter.com/BwCaEfnFn8 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 26, 2025