WATCH: Hamas rep in Lebanon claims the world adopted the Palestinian narrative because of the protests in the US

Hamas representative in Lebanon, Ahmad Abdel Hadi, also claimed that the United States offered Hamas full control of the Gaza Strip, Judea, and Samaria, along with money, to stop fighting indefinitely.

