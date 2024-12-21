Search

WATCH: Hamas video shows Haniyeh, Sinwar, and other commanders inspecting rocket production facility

The now-deceased Hamas leaders, Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, along with other local commanders, are shown in the video inspecting various sections of the rocket facility.

