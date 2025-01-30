WATCH: Octogenarian reunites with family following release from captivity

A chaotic day in Gaza saw the release of the last IDF lookout held in Gaza, Agam Berger, civilian Arbel Yehud, five Thai nationals, and the elderly Gadi Moses.

HEARTWARMING: Gadi Moses reuniting with more of his family. They have been waiting for this moment for too long. So many tears of joy ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/nBE4ZqlNNS

Gadi Moses in the helicopter with his children on his way back to Israel.

Look at his infectious smile. Gadi, welcome home pic.twitter.com/vjj9ujGVgA

