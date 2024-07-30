WATCH: IAF strikes ten targets across southern Lebanon

According to the IDF, a Hezbollah weapon depot, rocket launcher, and other targets were struck and resulted in the elimination of one terrorist.

Overnight, the IDF says it carried out strikes against some 10 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

The targets included a Hezbollah operative in Beit Lif, a weapons depot, a rocket launcher, and other infrastructure, according to the military.

Hezbollah announces the death… pic.twitter.com/NiTwDBRVXw

— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) July 30, 2024