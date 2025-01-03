WATCH: IDF soldier leaves hospital one year after devasting injury January 3, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-soldier-leaves-hospital-one-year-after-devasting-injury/ Email Print Critically injured by an RPG missile in Khan Yunis in December 2023, Saar fought for his life and triumphed, leaving the hospital exactly a year later, becoming an enduring inspiration for us.Saar was critically injured by an RPG missile in December 2023 in Khan Yunis, Saar fought for his life and he won, exactly a year later he left the hospital ward where he had a homeSaar is a great inspiration.We will say thank you to Saar for protecting us, thank you Saar pic.twitter.com/7kpTIV4hF6— AMIRAN (@Amiran_Zizovi) January 3, 2025 GazahospitalIDFRPG