WATCH: IDF soldier leaves hospital one year after devasting injury

Critically injured by an RPG missile in Khan Yunis in December 2023, Saar fought for his life and triumphed, leaving the hospital exactly a year later, becoming an enduring inspiration for us.

Saar was critically injured by an RPG missile in December 2023 in Khan Yunis, Saar fought for his life and he won, exactly a year later he left the hospital ward where he had a home

Saar is a great inspiration.

We will say thank you to Saar for protecting us, thank you Saar pic.twitter.com/7kpTIV4hF6

— AMIRAN (@Amiran_Zizovi) January 3, 2025