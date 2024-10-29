WATCH: IDF soldiers arrest thieves who stole Hezbollah rocket-launcher pickup truck seized from Lebanon October 29, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-soldiers-arrest-thieves-who-stole-hezbollah-rocket-launcher-pickup-truck-seized-from-lebanon/ Email Print IDF soldiers arrested two thieves who stole a truck outfitted with a rocket launcher, which was seized from Hezbollah bases in south Lebanon.Additional details:Earlier tonight, a truck equipped with a rocket launcher, recently captured from Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, was stolen from a military parking lot in northern Israel. Police responded promptly, tracking down the truck on a flatbed near the Golani… https://t.co/DrdfOqRsQY pic.twitter.com/j9PHCerDFp— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 28, 2024 HezbollahIDFpickup truckrocket launcher