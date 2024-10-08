WATCH: IDF uncovers Hezbollah launching position, tunnel, and weapons

Located near a civilian house in southern Lebanon, IDF troops found ammo, a primed mortar launcher, and tunnel infrastructure used to ambush troops.

Troops of the Golani Brigade captured a Hezbollah fighting position in southern Lebanon, located in an olive grove and an adjacent home, the IDF says.

The military says the troops found a primed mortar launcher aimed at Israel, ammunition, tunnel infrastructure, and resting… pic.twitter.com/8hYZTyf3jg

— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 8, 2024