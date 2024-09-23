Search

WATCH: Insane Iron Dome interceptions seen above Haifa

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-insane-iron-dome-interceptions-seen-above-haifa/
Email Print

The Iron Dome has been working overtime as conflict between the IDF and Hezbollah ramps up, with Hezbollah targeting Haifa multiple times for the first time since the 2006 Lebanon War.

Read  WATCH: Hezbollah drone gets blown out of the air

>