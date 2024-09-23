WATCH: Insane Iron Dome interceptions seen above Haifa September 23, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-insane-iron-dome-interceptions-seen-above-haifa/ Email Print The Iron Dome has been working overtime as conflict between the IDF and Hezbollah ramps up, with Hezbollah targeting Haifa multiple times for the first time since the 2006 Lebanon War. Footage of the iron dome interceptions earlier pic.twitter.com/c31VzxR9q7 — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) September 23, 2024 This is literally above me, a friend filmed it. Dozens of explosions here in Haifa, the whole building is shaking. The war continues. We don’t mind going through this for weeks or even months, as long as our army goes all in and obliterate Hezbollah once and for all. It’s time. pic.twitter.com/OHHxllsb45 — Vivid. (@VividProwess) September 23, 2024 Additional Footage showing Interceptions by the Iron Dome earlier over Northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/5PXPcURfp3 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 23, 2024 Read WATCH: Hezbollah drone gets blown out of the air The Iron Dome doing what it does best over Haifa and Acre in Northwestern Israel. pic.twitter.com/rEzU8lJBsc — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 23, 2024 Iron dome interceptions this evening by Haifa. Massive amounts of rockets fired by Hezbollah at civilian cities This is known as attempted murder pic.twitter.com/zcyZ0LKZ6D — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) September 23, 2024 GOD BLESS THE IRON DOME pic.twitter.com/7oCnaQAnPu — Vivid. (@VividProwess) September 23, 2024 HaifaHezbollahIron Dome