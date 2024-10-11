WATCH: Israeli ambassador to UN delivers harsh response to PA rep

Riyad Mansour, the PA ambassador to the UN, complained that the United Nations wasn’t enforcing a ceasefire in Gaza, to which Danon replied, if you can’t condemn the hostage-taking by Hamas, then you are Hamas.

במהלך דיון במועצת הביטחון הנציג הפלסטיני האשים את המועצה בכך שהיא לא אוכפת את קריאותיה להפסקת אש תוך שהפנה אצבע מאשימה כלפי ישראל. הבהרתי לו שאם הוא מייצג את הרשות הפלסטינית שאפילו לא מסוגלת לגנות את זוועות ה-7 באוקטובר, כנראה שאין הרבה הבדל בינו לבין חמאס. חרפה.

צפו >> pic.twitter.com/EgkschtCfJ — Danny Danon דני דנון (@dannydanon) October 10, 2024