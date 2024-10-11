Search

WATCH: Israeli ambassador to UN delivers harsh response to PA rep

Riyad Mansour, the PA ambassador to the UN, complained that the United Nations wasn’t enforcing a ceasefire in Gaza, to which Danon replied, if you can’t condemn the hostage-taking by Hamas, then you are Hamas.

