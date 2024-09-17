WATCH: Israel’s UN ambassador calls UNRWA a ‘cartel,’ exposes members as Hamas terrorists

Preceding and during a UN Security Council meeting regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Ambassador Danon slammed countries for ignoring the hostages held in Gaza for nearly a year and exposed several Hamas members disguised as UNRWA workers.

The council is about to be all about the Humanitarian situation in Gaza. They haven’t said a word about the 6 executed hostages.

Once again, Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon drops a bomb of a press conference before the UN Security Council.

Here it is. Share this far and wide.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN just dropped the mic on every country that tried to slander and bully the Jewish state.

Any country or leader continuing to fund UNRWA should hand their heads in shame

Western Taxpayer money is funding terrorism… pic.twitter.com/xbNTaELOUi

