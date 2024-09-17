Search

WATCH: Israel’s UN ambassador calls UNRWA a ‘cartel,’ exposes members as Hamas terrorists

Preceding and during a UN Security Council meeting regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Ambassador Danon slammed countries for ignoring the hostages held in Gaza for nearly a year and exposed several Hamas members disguised as UNRWA workers.

