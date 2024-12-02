WATCH: ‘It’s still a no, it will be a no’: All the times the White House said Biden wouldn’t pardon Hunter

Biden argued that Hunter, who was awaiting sentencing hearings for his gun case in Delaware and his tax case in California, was ‘selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.’

By Thaleigha Rampersad, The Washington Free Beacon

As far back as last July and as recently as last month, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden wouldn’t pardon his son. On Sunday, Biden did just that.

On July 27, 2023, one day after the plea deal in Hunter Biden’s tax case fell apart, Jean-Pierre said there was “no” possibility that Biden would eventually pardon the embattled first son.

She repeated the line for more than a year, at times getting testy with reporters.

“It’s still a no,” she said in a July 2024 exchange with Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller. “It’s still a no. It will be a no. It is a no, and I don’t have anything else to add. Will he pardon his son? No.”

Biden went on to pardon his son just 50 days before leaving office. He argued that Hunter Biden, who was awaiting sentencing hearings for his gun case in Delaware and his tax case in California, was “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.”

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son—and that is wrong,” Biden said in a statement.