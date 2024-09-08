WATCH: Jewish film director accepts award on ‘the 336th day of Israel’s genocide in Gaza’

Sarah Friedland received an award at the Venice Film Festival and stated, ‘I stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine in their struggle for liberation.’

Jewish filmmaker Sarah Friedland accepts award at the Venice Film festival. “I am accepting this award on the 336th day of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and 76th year of occupation…I stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine in their struggle for liberation.” pic.twitter.com/LYlTSRxnLm — Samira Mohyeddin سمیرا (@SMohyeddin) September 8, 2024