WATCH: Kamala attempts to explain her admin's future economic policy to no avail August 19, 2024

Kamala, known for her inability to speak coherently without a teleprompter, was asked to explain her planned economic policy, to which she responds with an unintelligible word salad.

NEW: Kamala Harris struggles to answer after a reporter asks her about her economic policy, says "return on investment" four times.

Reporter: Can you explain how you're gonna pay for your policies?

Harris: Well, I mean, you just look at it in terms of what we are talking about,… pic.twitter.com/k6NNyfZtf3

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 18, 2024

economyKamala Harrisword salad