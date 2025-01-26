WATCH: Massive flood of Palestinians attempt to return to northern Gaza despite Hamas ceasefire violation January 26, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-massive-flood-of-palestinians-attempt-to-return-to-northern-gaza-despite-hamas-ceasefire-violation/ Email Print The IDF had planned to allow Palestinians to slowly access northern Gaza if Hamas submitted a detailed list of the remaining hostages, which it failed to do, leaving the IDF with no choice but to restrict access.Check out how many Gazans are trying to head back to northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/QZuzX11aRV— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 26, 2025 Thousands of Palestinians are gathered on the coastal road in central Gaza, waiting to return to the Strip's north, footage published by Palestinian shows. Under the deal, the IDF was to withdraw from part of the Netzarim Corridor and allow Palestinians to return to northern… pic.twitter.com/WxOdqptOQt — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) January 26, 2025 CONFRONTATIONS LEBANON – AND GAZA – Real time from IsraelISRAEL REALTIME – Connecting to Israel in Realtime ( VIDEO – Gazans bunched up waiting to stream back to the north of the Strip, which following Hamas’s violation of the terms of the deal Israel has HALTED. This is… pic.twitter.com/mvisnGd0fi— Israel Realtime (@IsraelRealtime) January 26, 2025 Read Raped, starved, branded, and left in total darkness - ex-hostages reveal horrors of Gaza captivity CeasefireGazaHamas