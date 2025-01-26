Search

WATCH: Massive flood of Palestinians attempt to return to northern Gaza despite Hamas ceasefire violation

The IDF had planned to allow Palestinians to slowly access northern Gaza if Hamas submitted a detailed list of the remaining hostages, which it failed to do, leaving the IDF with no choice but to restrict access.

