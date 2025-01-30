WATCH: Midair collision over Washington, D.C. between Army helicopter and passenger plane leaves no survivors

A regional jet from Wichita, Kansas, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, was moments from landing at Reagan National Airport when it collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three servicemen on a training flight, turning a routine approach into a midair disaster.

❗️ Kremlin media reports that Russian national pairs figure skating champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were on board the plane that crashed near Washington, DC

Shishkova and Naumov won the world pairs figure skating title in 1994. In 1998, they ended their athletic… pic.twitter.com/cFg92gb3g4

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 30, 2025