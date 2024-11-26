WATCH: Netanyahu announces reasons for ceasefire, vows severe reprisals if Hezbollah breaches it

Benjamin Netanyahu gave a press conference announcing a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah and explained that a ceasefire allows Israel to replenish its depleted munitions and rest its tired soldiers, focus on Iran, and to isolate Hamas.

Prime minister Netanyahu announces ceasefire agreement with Lebanon and appeals to the public with 3 reasons it is needed now:

1. Providing rest for soldiers + rearming, which won’t happen until Biden is out

2. Isolating Hamas

3. Shifting focus to Iran

