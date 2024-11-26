Search

WATCH: Netanyahu announces reasons for ceasefire, vows severe reprisals if Hezbollah breaches it

Benjamin Netanyahu gave a press conference announcing a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah and explained that a ceasefire allows Israel to replenish its depleted munitions and rest its tired soldiers, focus on Iran, and to isolate Hamas.

