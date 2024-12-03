Search

WATCH: Netanyahu thanks Trump for his ‘strong statement’ to release the hostages or else

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-thanks-trump-for-his-strong-statement-to-release-the-hostages-or-else/
Email Print

Donald Trump issued a scathing message directed at Hamas, warning the terror group that they have until January 20th to release all hostages or there will be ‘all hell to pay.’

>