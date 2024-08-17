WATCH: New footage from Trump’s attempted assassination – ‘Why were we not on the roof?’

The bodycam footage reveals Butler police officers questioning why Secret Service agents weren’t stationed on the roof, which had the clearest sightline to the former president.

BREAKING: Newly released bodycam footage from the Butler, PA rally shows police officers losing it, slamming the Secret Service for ignoring their requests.

Holy sh*t.

"I f**king told them they needed to post the guys f**king over here… the Secret Service… I told them to… pic.twitter.com/cm4C6WLz27

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 16, 2024