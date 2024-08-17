Search

WATCH: New footage from Trump’s attempted assassination – ‘Why were we not on the roof?’

The bodycam footage reveals Butler police officers questioning why Secret Service agents weren’t stationed on the roof, which had the clearest sightline to the former president.

