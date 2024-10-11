Search

WATCH: New political ad highlights pervasive antisemitism in the Democratic party

Former NY Assemblyman Dov Hikind, alongside current and former Democrats, has launched a prominent billboard campaign across Pennsylvania, stating that antisemitism has infected the Democratic Party.

