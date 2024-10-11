WATCH: New political ad highlights pervasive antisemitism in the Democratic party October 11, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-political-ad-highlights-pervasive-antisemitism-in-the-democratic-party/ Email Print Former NY Assemblyman Dov Hikind, alongside current and former Democrats, has launched a prominent billboard campaign across Pennsylvania, stating that antisemitism has infected the Democratic Party.WATCH⚡️Former NY Assemblyman @dovhikind and a group of current and former Democrats have launched a large billboard campaign in Pennsylvania and surrounding areas, claiming that antisemitism has “infected” the Democratic Party. This is the video that accompanies their campaign. pic.twitter.com/qfO0t25W0i— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 10, 2024 AntisemitismDemocratsDov Hikind