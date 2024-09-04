Search

WATCH: Palestinian journalist details the development of terrorism in Judea and Samaria

Palestinian journalist Shatha Hammad explains how these terror groups have increased attacks and weaponry, and how Hamas in Gaza bolstered their resolve and determination.

