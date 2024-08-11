Search

WATCH: Senior Fatah official calls Sinwar ‘pragmatic and rational,’ accuses Israel of trying to ‘demonize Iran’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-fatah-official-calls-sinwar-pragmatic-and-rational-accuses-israel-of-trying-to-demonize-iran/
Email Print

Jibril Rajoub said Israel is the cause of the aggression in the Middle East and that Benjamin Netanyahu is striving to exclude Iran in the international world despite Iran having a reformed president.

>