WATCH: Senior Fatah official calls Sinwar 'pragmatic and rational,' accuses Israel of trying to 'demonize Iran' August 11, 2024

Jibril Rajoub said Israel is the cause of the aggression in the Middle East and that Benjamin Netanyahu is striving to exclude Iran in the international world despite Iran having a reformed president.

#ICYMI: Jibril Rajoub, Senior Fatah Official: Sinwar Is a Pragmatic and Rational Man; Israel Is Trying to Demonize Sinwar and Iran; Israel Unilaterally Attacks Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and the Whole World #Palestinians #Hamas #Fatah pic.twitter.com/h63A5l6y5g

— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 10, 2024