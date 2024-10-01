WATCH: ‘Sit down and listen’ – Mosab Yousef serves Palestinian supporter some hard facts

Mosab Hassan Yousef firmly defended Israel during his debate with Omar Baddar, asserting that Jews are the only legitimate ethnic group native to the region, and also he debunked false allegations of genocide.

"You SHUT UP… it's time to sit down and listen!"

"Why do I stand for Israel? Because Israel is the most legitimate ethnic group in the region. With overwhelming evidence of a relationship to that Land!"

Son of Hamas Mosab Hasan Yusaf spits pure fire on@piersmorgan while pitted against @OmarBaddar

, a "progressive political… pic.twitter.com/nDSLGmhgSY

— Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) September 30, 2024