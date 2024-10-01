Search

WATCH: ‘Sit down and listen’ – Mosab Yousef serves Palestinian supporter some hard facts

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sit-down-and-listen-mosab-yousef-serves-palestinian-supporter-some-hard-facts/
Email Print

Mosab Hassan Yousef firmly defended Israel during his debate with Omar Baddar, asserting that Jews are the only legitimate ethnic group native to the region, and also he debunked false allegations of genocide.

Read  After murder of hostages, Israel presses international community to sanction Hamas and Iran

>