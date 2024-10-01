WATCH: ‘Sit down and listen’ – Mosab Yousef serves Palestinian supporter some hard facts October 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sit-down-and-listen-mosab-yousef-serves-palestinian-supporter-some-hard-facts/ Email Print Mosab Hassan Yousef firmly defended Israel during his debate with Omar Baddar, asserting that Jews are the only legitimate ethnic group native to the region, and also he debunked false allegations of genocide. "You SHUT UP… it's time to sit down and listen!" Ex–Palestinian militant turned Israel supporter Mosab Hasan Yousef becomes impassioned debating Palestinian-American analyst Omar Baddar. Watch more: https://t.co/MBPtCkXo5w@piersmorgan | @MosabHasanYOSEF | @OmarBaddar pic.twitter.com/HwEl8Qx6wc — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) September 30, 2024 "Why do I stand for Israel? Because Israel is the most legitimate ethnic group in the region. With overwhelming evidence of a relationship to that Land!" Son of Hamas Mosab Hasan Yusaf spits pure fire on@piersmorgan while pitted against @OmarBaddar, a "progressive political… pic.twitter.com/nDSLGmhgSY — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) September 30, 2024 Read After murder of hostages, Israel presses international community to sanction Hamas and Iran IranMosab Hassan YousefOmar BaddarPalestiniansTerrorism