WATCH: Statue of Hafez al-Assad, former Syrian dictator, found in Damascus dumpster

Hafez al-Assad was the President of Syria from 1971 until his death in 2000, known for establishing a highly repressive regime that exerted significant influence in Middle Eastern politics.

