WATCH: Statue of Hafez al-Assad, former Syrian dictator, found in Damascus dumpster

Hafez al-Assad was the President of Syria from 1971 until his death in 2000, known for establishing a highly repressive regime that exerted significant influence in Middle Eastern politics.

The largest statue in Syria of Hafez al-Assad was toppled today.

Syria — People sit on a toppled statue of Hafez al-Assad, the father of Bashar al-Assad, after the regime was toppled by Islamist insurgents. For decades, the Assad regime mass killed and imprisoned anyone who was seen as a threat to their power.

