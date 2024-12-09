WATCH: Statue of Hafez al-Assad, former Syrian dictator, found in Damascus dumpster December 9, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-statue-of-hafez-al-assad-former-syrian-dictator-found-in-damascus-dumpster/ Email Print Hafez al-Assad was the President of Syria from 1971 until his death in 2000, known for establishing a highly repressive regime that exerted significant influence in Middle Eastern politics.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-09-at-19.48.48_d6d3444b.mp4The largest statue in Syria of Hafez al-Assad was toppled today.The Assad dynasty is gone pic.twitter.com/vit5mq53cX— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 9, 2024 Syria — People sit on a toppled statue of Hafez al-Assad, the father of Bashar al-Assad, after the regime was toppled by Islamist insurgents. For decades, the Assad regime mass killed and imprisoned anyone who was seen as a threat to their power. The fall of the Assad regime… pic.twitter.com/dBHBeVm56Q— Andy Ngo ️ (@MrAndyNgo) December 8, 2024 dictatorHafez al-AssadSyria