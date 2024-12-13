Search

WATCH: Syrian Druze leaders express desire to be annexed by Israel

The video captures Druze residents in the village of Heder pleading with the IDF to annex them into Israel to avoid living under Syria’s new regime, declaring, ‘Our fate is Israel; if we must choose, we will choose the lesser evil.’

