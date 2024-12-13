WATCH: Syrian Druze leaders express desire to be annexed by Israel

The video captures Druze residents in the village of Heder pleading with the IDF to annex them into Israel to avoid living under Syria’s new regime, declaring, ‘Our fate is Israel; if we must choose, we will choose the lesser evil.’

Representatives of 6 Druze villages in south-western Syria have met to announce that they want to live under Israeli rule rather than under the Islamists

They fear the Islamists will kidnapp their wives & daughters.

