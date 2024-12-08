WATCH: Syrian rebels breach massive prison complex freeing thousands of political prisoners December 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-syrian-rebels-breach-massive-prison-complex-freeing-thousands-of-political-prisoners/ Email Print Many of the prisoners, including women and children, remained unaware of the outside world until their liberators’ triumphant cry of ‘Thawra’ or ‘Revolution’ brought them joy.#Syria: incredible scenes from the moment the prison cells were opened at the women's detention area of Sednaya prison. pic.twitter.com/JqaFuswz8z— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) December 8, 2024 SYRIAN REBELS FREE HUNDREDS OF PRISONERS Rebel forces freed inmates from a prison at Mezzeh Air Base following their capture of Damascus. Most of the prisoners are believed to be former rebels and political detainees held since the 2011 uprising against Assad.Source:… https://t.co/HDPfqn4HoR pic.twitter.com/uDEcoV2Aqh— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 8, 2024 #Syria: one by one the prison cells in the #Homs central prison are being opened. pic.twitter.com/NV8lh4Ryzu— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) December 7, 2024 Bashar al-AssadprisonSednayaSyria