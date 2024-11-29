WATCH: Terrorist wounds eight in bus shooting near Ariel

The terrorist armed with an M-16 rifle walked to a bus stop near the town of Ariel and shot up a bus wounding eight people including three seriously, the terrorist was quickly naturalized.

⚠️GRAPHIC⚠️ Terrorist was neutralized. Video from the scene: pic.twitter.com/SrthokerQo — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 29, 2024

JUST IN: A terrorist near Ariel – at a bus. There was a report of several casualties at the scene. The IDF confirms that two terrorists shot at the bus in Samaria. One terrorist was killed, and the IDF launched a hunt for the second terrorist, who escaped pic.twitter.com/K97V76f0Ty — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) November 29, 2024