Search

WATCH: The moment Agam Berger emerges from Jabaliya ruins

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-moment-agam-berger-emerges-from-jabaliya-ruins/
Email Print

After more than 475 days in captivity, Agam Berger was transferred to the Red Cross and then to the IDF, where she reunited with her parents on the Israel-Gaza border.

>