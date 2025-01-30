WATCH: The moment Agam Berger emerges from Jabaliya ruins January 30, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-moment-agam-berger-emerges-from-jabaliya-ruins/ Email Print After more than 475 days in captivity, Agam Berger was transferred to the Red Cross and then to the IDF, where she reunited with her parents on the Israel-Gaza border.WATCHThe moment Agam Berger was freed—surrounded by Hamxs cameras. A staged spectacle. pic.twitter.com/uVb94jqTXp— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 30, 2025 BREAKING: The terrorist organization Hamas is transferring the hostage Agam Berger to the Red Cross pic.twitter.com/eMCLqkaG1a— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 30, 2025 My heart. Bless Agam Berger Sickening. Forced to pose for photos smiling, given a “certificate” for being a hostage.I’m so happy she is free but this propagandamakes me sick. It shows how truly depraved Hamas are. Don’t forget what they did to her pic.twitter.com/w7VwrD6dSf— Kosher (@koshercockney) January 30, 2025 Agam BergerHamashostage