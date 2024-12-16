WATCH: Trump comments on Iran, hostages, and threatens Hamas again

President-elect Donald Trump blasted a reporter for asking if he’ll ‘entertain preemptive strikes on Iran’ telling him that revealing what may happen is unhelpful to any good strategy.

CRAZY!! Watch this exchange with Trump.

Trump: "Am I gonna do preemptive strikes? Why would I say that? Can you imagine if I said 'yes' or 'no?' … Is that a serious question? How could I answer?"

Reporter: Would you support Israel doing it?

Trump: "How could I tell you a… pic.twitter.com/KpAJ2sVs62

— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) December 16, 2024