WATCH: Trump comments on Iran, hostages, and threatens Hamas again December 16, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump blasted a reporter for asking if he'll 'entertain preemptive strikes on Iran' telling him that revealing what may happen is unhelpful to any good strategy.CRAZY!! Watch this exchange with Trump.Trump: "Am I gonna do preemptive strikes? Why would I say that? Can you imagine if I said 'yes' or 'no?' … Is that a serious question? How could I answer?"Reporter: Would you support Israel doing it?Trump: "How could I tell you a… pic.twitter.com/KpAJ2sVs62 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) December 16, 2024 Trump was asked about "hell to pay" in the Middle East if hostages aren't released by January 20."It won't be pleasant." pic.twitter.com/goSqDbfOL5— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 16, 2024 Trump warns Hamas t*rrorists again: "If these hostages aren't back home by that date [January 20th] all hell is gonna break out"Hamas is still holding 7 American citizens hostage. pic.twitter.com/7Svihw4fbt— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2024 Donald TrumpHamashostagesIran