WATCH: Trump’s pick for counterterrorism chief says Israel’s security only guaranteed with physical and security control

Sebastian Gorka Donald Trump’s pick for Senior Director for Counterterrorism said the two-state solution is a policy that should be revisited in one or two hundred years when the population doesn’t want to murder Jews and another Oct. 7th is guaranteed to never happen again.

Sebastian Gorka, appointed by Trump as Senior Director for Counterterrorism: "There is no clean solution to the challenges in Gaza and Judea and Samaria. The only viable path is as David Friedman suggested—a single Jewish state.