WATCH: Trump’s pick for counterterrorism chief says Israel’s security only guaranteed with physical and security control November 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trumps-pick-for-counterterrorism-chief-says-israels-security-only-guaranteed-with-physical-and-security-control/ Email Print Sebastian Gorka Donald Trump’s pick for Senior Director for Counterterrorism said the two-state solution is a policy that should be revisited in one or two hundred years when the population doesn’t want to murder Jews and another Oct. 7th is guaranteed to never happen again.WATCH⚡️Sebastian Gorka, appointed by Trump as Senior Director for Counterterrorism:“There is no clean solution to the challenges in Gaza and Judea and Samaria. The only viable path is as David Friedman suggested—a single Jewish state. This is not a political issue; the… pic.twitter.com/5tGzO8CyPd— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 25, 2024 one state solutionSebastian GorkaSenior Director for Counterterrorism