WATCH: Turks quickly rescind offer to fight Israel once they’re asked for personal information

Across the Middle East, countries have pledged to fight Israel the ‘colonial and oppressive’ entity, but when faced with an ‘actual’ opportunity to go fight, they all swiftly back out.

Turkish men tell interviewers that they are willing to go & fight against Israel in Palestine.

When told that the interviewers have rented a bus to take them to Palestine and are taking down the phone numbers of volunteers, they quickly change their mind pic.twitter.com/hVOBBSBpXK

