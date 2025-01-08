WATCH: UN official contradicts himself when asked about Israeli protection for aid convoys

The UN representative insisted on Israel taking responsibility for securing aid convoys while simultaneously rejecting IDF protection to supposedly protect its neutrality, which in reality leaves the door open to blame Israel for the lack of aid.

WATCH UN’s Gaza Contradiction: UN Demands Israeli Security but Rejects IDF Protection Reporter: “As the UN just stated, you won’t accept security support in Gaza from any warring parties. Is that correct?” UN Representative:

"That is correct." Reporter: "But hasn't the…