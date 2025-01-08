Search

WATCH: UN official contradicts himself when asked about Israeli protection for aid convoys

The UN representative insisted on Israel taking responsibility for securing aid convoys while simultaneously rejecting IDF protection to supposedly protect its neutrality, which in reality leaves the door open to blame Israel for the lack of aid.

