WATCH: 'Yahya Sinwar you make us proud,' chant Hamas supporters outside presidential debate September 11, 2024 The demonstrators shouted for a ceasefire in the Hamas-Israel war, chanted such slogans as 'Free, free Palestine' and called for an 'intifada' and a 'revolution.' At Philadelphia Rally against the Presidential Debate, Protesters Chant: Yahya Sinwar, You Make Us Proud! U.S., Number One Terrorist! Hold Up Banner Stating: "Amerika Is the Head of the Snake"; Wave Hamas, PFLP Flags pic.twitter.com/Jh71o8PoJI — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) September 11, 2024 Breaking: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside of the presidential debate in Philadelphia are currently causing havoc in Philadelphia. They are grabbing trash cans to create barricades, vandalizing buses and businesses, and harassing Philadelphians. pic.twitter.com/WEHKVEXY5w — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 11, 2024 Happening Now; Hundreds march in Philadelphia waving Hamas and PFLP flags right outside of the presidential debate. This is another open display in support of terrorism on our streets. pic.twitter.com/6qWzxGkqpF — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 10, 2024