Search

WATCH: ‘Yahya Sinwar you make us proud,’ chant Hamas supporters outside presidential debate

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-yahya-sinwar-you-make-us-proud-chant-hamas-supporters-outside-presidential-debate/
Email Print

The demonstrators shouted for a ceasefire in the Hamas-Israel war, chanted such slogans as ‘Free, free Palestine’ and called for an ‘intifada’ and a ‘revolution.’

Read  How Kamala’s brother-in-law set America on fire

>