WATCH: Yair Moses shaves ‘mourning’ beard after father’s release from captivity

After Gadi Moses was kidnapped on October 7, his son Yair vowed not to cut his beard until his father returned—a promise he fulfilled yesterday when his father was finally released after 480 grueling days.

