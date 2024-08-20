‘We love you’ – NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal shares Hebrew-filled message for survivors of October 7th invasion

Former basketball star Shaquille O’Neal offers his support to survivors of the October 7th invasion and bereaved relatives of victims.

By World Israel News Staff

Former NBA star and sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal offered Israeli survivors of the October 7th invasion and bereaved relatives of victims killed in the terrorist attacks his love and support in a video message this weekend.

The 52-year-old basketball legend and four-time NBA champion, whose career spanned two decades with six NBA teams including the Orlando Magic, LA Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics, recorded the message for dozens of Israeli youths staying at Camp Timberlane this month.

In a trip organized by OneFamily, a pro-Israel non-profit group aiding terror survivors and the bereaved families of terror victims, 39 Israeli teens and staff members were brought to Camp Timberlane in Haliburton, Ontario for a therapeutic summer vacation away from the ongoing war in Israel.

This weekend, O’Neal sent the OneFamily campers a video message, sprinkled with Hebrew, offering his “love” and support.

“Camp Timberlane, hello! Shalom, this is Shaquille O’Neal. I just wanted to give you guys a shout out and let you know I love you.”

“To all the amazing children from the OneFamily, I know you came from far, far away. I hope you are having a good time. We love you so very much. Thank you for coming and we will talk to you soon. All right? Shalom, Baruch Hashem [thank God], L’Shana Tova [Happy New Year] and Shabbat Shalom.”