3 dead in drive-by shooting attack in Samaria

Three people murdered after terrorists open fire on a bus and private cars between the Israeli towns of Kedumim and Karnei Shomron in Samaria.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

At least ten people were wounded, including three fatally, in a shooting attack on a road in Samaria Monday morning.

The attack took place at approximately 9:15 a.m., when terrorists driving in a passing car opened fire on several Israeli vehicles on Route 55 in central Samaria, near the Palestinian Authority-administered town of Al Funduq, between the Israeli towns of Kedumim and Karnei Shomron.

At least four Israeli vehicles were hit by gunfire during the attack, including three private cars and a passenger bus.

Immediately after the shooting attack, the terrorists fled the scene in their vehicle.

The IDF confirmed the attack, and said that security forces have been dispatched to the scene and that a manhunt has been launched for the perpetrators.

“Following the initial report, terrorists opened fire toward a civilian bus and vehicles adjacent to Al Funduq,” an army spokesperson said.

“As a result of the attack, a number of civilians were injured to varying degrees and are currently receiving medical treatment. Israeli Security Forces are pursuing the terrorists, setting up roadblocks and encircling several towns in the area.”

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah have been called to the scene to treat the victims and evacuate them to hospitals for treatment.

According to preliminary reports, a total of ten people were wounded in the attack. Of those, three were initially listed in critical condition, before succumbing to their wounds. They include one man and two women.

The seven other victims are listed in conditions ranging from serious to light.

“Magen David Adom medics and paramedics have pronounced the death of three victims, including two women around 60 years old and a man about 40 years old. They are providing medical treatment to seven bus passengers, including the bus driver, a 63-year-old man in serious condition but conscious, a woman in her 60s in moderate condition, and five others in light condition,” MDA reported.