97 civilian defense squads in north re-equipped

Equipment that Israel’s Defense Ministry and IDF supplied to civilian rapid response teams along the northern border. (Credit: Israeli Defense Ministry.)

By JNS

In a joint operation, the Defense Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces have re-equipped 97 civilian emergency standby squads in communities along the Lebanese border.

As part of the initiative to arm rapid response teams nationwide, more than 9,000 Israeli-made Arad assault rifles were purchased at a cost of 50 million shekels ($13.5 million), the ministry said on Monday.

The rifles, which are developed and manufactured by Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), are in addition to 5,000 Arad rifles purchased for the civilian defense units since the current war began nearly one year ago.

Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir signed the order for the weapons procurement, saying that it is part of efforts to “strengthen civilian defense squads that fought heroically on October 7.”

The rearming of the northern units comes after rapid rescue teams on the Gaza border were given the rifles to protect their communities.

“This initiative is part of our policy to bolster border defense while enhancing self-reliant production capabilities,” Zamir said. “The Israel Ministry of Defense and the IDF will continue strengthening, equipping, and training these units.”

According to the ministry, the first phase of the operation equipped units in regional councils, cities and local councils across the northern front, with each unit receiving combat and rescue gear, medical supplies, uniforms and protective equipment.

The regional councils include the Upper Galilee, Ma’ale Yosef, Mevo’ot HaHermon, Merom HaGalil and Mateh Asher; the cities include Nahariya, Kiryat Shmona and Ma’alot-Tarshiha; and the local councils are Metula, Shlomi, Hurfeish, Fassuta and Kfar Vradim.

Furthermore, the operation’s next phase is underway, focusing on communities in the Golan Heights.

Once completed, 120 rapid response units in northern Israel will be fully re-equipped.

The National Security Ministry said in November that the government had established more than 700 new civilian security teams since Hamas launched its war against the Jewish state on Oct. 7.

Since Hezbollah began attacking Israel from Lebanon in support of Hamas on Oct. 8, the Galilee and the Golan have faced near-daily rocket launches and drone infiltrations. More than 60,000 people remain internally displaced as the Iranian-backed terrorist army continues to threaten Israel.