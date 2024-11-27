After Lebanon deal, Hamas ‘ready for ceasefire’

Hamas spokesman Hudayfa Samir Abdallah al-Kahlout, better known by his nom de guerre, Abu Obaida. (Hamas, via Telegram)

Hamas official says that in the wake of the truce between Israel and Hezbollah, and amid efforts by Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar to reboot talks, the terrorist group is ‘ready’ for a ‘serious’ deal with Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

The Hamas terror organization is “ready” to engage in “serious” talks with Israel aimed at reaching a hostage deal and lasting ceasefire, a member of the group said Wednesday.

Speaking with AFP Wednesday morning after a truce went into effect in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah, the Hamas official said his organization is now “committed” to pursuing talks with Israel, brokered by Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar.

“We have informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey that Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious deal to exchange prisoners,” the Hamas spokesman said Wednesday, after a ceasefire negotiated by the U.S. and France went into effect between Israel and Hezbollah, a group which, like Hamas, is considered a proxy force of Iran.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Hamas announced it is prepared to engage in “any effort” necessary to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“We are committed to cooperating with any effort to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, and we are interested in ending the aggression against our people.”

Later on Wednesday, Hamas’ Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters that the group “appreciates” Hezbollah’s right to reach an independent agreement with Israel, separate from a broader deal including the Gaza Strip.

“Hamas appreciates the right of Lebanon and Hezbollah to reach an agreement that protects the people of Lebanon and we hope that this agreement will pave the way to reaching an agreement that ends the war of genocide against our people in Gaza.”

Abu Zuhri, however, claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was an obstacle to any deal.

“Hamas showed high flexibility to reach an agreement and it is still committed to that position and is interested in reaching an agreement that ends the war in Gaza.”

“The problem was always with Netanyahu who has always escaped from reaching an agreement.”

While Hamas has blamed Israel for months for the failure to achieve a hostage deal, both Jerusalem and Washington have accused the Gaza terror group of rejecting any compromises in ceasefire talks.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden placed the onus on Hamas to achieve a breakthrough.

“Hamas has refused, for months and months, to negotiate a good-faith ceasefire and a hostage deal,” Biden said.

“And so, now Hamas has a choice to make. Their only way out is to release the hostages, including American citizens which they hold, and, in the process, bring an end to the fighting, which would make possible a surge of humanitarian relief.”