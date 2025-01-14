Anti-Israel NGO demands arrest of Israeli general in Rome

Major General Ghassan Alian, Head of Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) arrives to the Supreme Court in Jerusalem for court hearing on the entering of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, July 21, 2024. (Flash90/Yonatan Sindel)

The Hind Rajab Foundation asks Italian authorities to arrest IDF general, who heads unit that facilitates the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

By World Israel News Staff

An anti-Israel organization targeted an Israeli general traveling in Italy on Monday, demanding that local police arrest him on war crimes charges.

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) is a pro-Hamas, anti-Israel advocacy group dedicated to stalking members of the Israeli military and requesting that local authorities to detain them when they travel abroad.

The HRF attempted to orchestrate the arrest of IDF Major General Ghassan Alian, who was in Rome for a meeting.

Alian, a Druze-Israeli, is the head of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), which helps facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid and infrastructural support to Gaza and PA-controlled areas in Judea and Samaria.

“We have filed a case against him in the International Criminal Court asking them to activate any arrest warrant that they have against him, or if not issue a new one, and we have also informed the Italian authorities,” HRF chairman Dyab Abou Jahjah told the far-left YouTube channel Democracy Now.

Notably, Abou Jahjah is a former member of Hezbollah who admitted to receiving “some military training” from the terror organization.

In a post on their X account, HRF accused Alian of being complicit in “genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Alian “supervised and enforced a total siege on Gaza, cutting off essential resources such as food, water, electricity, and medical supplies,” the HRF claimed, without providing evidence to support that allegation.

In an October 2023 speech, Alian referred to Hamas’ acts of brutality during the October 7th terror onslaught – including rape, beheadings, and the murder of children and the elderly – as being “inhuman.”

In the same speech, Alian called the Hamas perpetrators who carried out the attack “human animals.”

Those statements, HRF claim, prove that Alian has “genocidal intent” towards Gazans.