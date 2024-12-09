Anti-Netanyahu vandal directed by Iranian agents, say police

Israeli man from Galilee arrested after torching car, spray painting graffiti against the Netanyahu government – all on behalf of the Iranian government.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli man living in the Galilee was arrested recently, on suspicion he was a paid agent of the Iranian government, authorities announced Monday morning.

In a joint statement issued by the Shin Bet internal security agency and the Northern District Police, authorities announced that 33-year-old Israeli citizen Artyom Zolotarev, a resident of Nof HaGalil, was arrested in November on suspicion of carrying out security-related offenses on behalf of Iranian intelligence in exchange for thousands of dollars.

The investigation revealed that Zolotarev engaged in activities such as spray-painting anti-government graffiti in Nof HaGalil, Haifa, and Migdal HaEmek, and setting a vehicle on fire in Haifa. These acts were allegedly coordinated and directed by an Iranian handler, referred to online as “Eliad.”

According to Shin Bet and police findings, Zolotarev was contacted by “Eliad” via social media in October 2024.

The handler offered him payment to spray anti-government graffiti with the purported aim of destabilizing Israeli society.

Zolotarev carried out dozens of graffiti incidents, documented them through photos and videos, and sent the evidence to “Eliad” before erasing the graffiti to avoid detection.

In return, he was paid $2,800 in cryptocurrency.

After refusing additional tasks, including photographing residential buildings, electrical transformers, and burning another vehicle, Zolotarev reportedly realized he was dealing with an Iranian intelligence operative.

This realization followed his exposure to reports about other Israeli citizens who had been arrested for similar collaborations with Iranian agents.

Despite his initial refusals, Zolotarev later agreed to set a car on fire in Haifa at the request of his handler, receiving $2,000 in cryptocurrency for the act.

Subsequently, “Eliad” introduced Zolotarev to another Iranian handler, “Boaz Mar,” for whom he continued performing graffiti-related tasks and committed additional acts of arson.

Zolotarev was offered $125,000 to carry out a murder, with promises of assistance to flee to Russia or Iran. He was also instructed to purchase a firearm for future use. He declined both offers.

This morning, December 9, 2024, a severe indictment was filed against Zolotarev at the Nazareth District Court, charging him with offenses including contact with a foreign agent, arson, and vandalism.