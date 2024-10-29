‘Antisemitic’ – Coldplay store damaged Israel-bound merchandise

Band memorabilia sent to Israel was intentionally damaged; shipping company offers refunds, but won’t investigate.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli fans of the band Coldplay were shocked to discover that merchandise they ordered was intentionally damaged, presumably because the items were bound for Israel.

Numerous Israelis, who are members of Coldplay’s fan club, ordered special-edition merchandise that included a record and inserts autographed by the band’s members.

“I opened the package and saw that everything was torn and the autographs were ripped,” Coldplay fan Emily Pink told TV journalist Guy Pines.

Pink said she had confirmed with other Coldplay fans that everyone in Israel received damaged merchandise.

“A lot of us believe this is antisemitic. This is something that we paid money for, and the damage isn’t a mistake – it’s intentional,” she added.

Idan Karlan, another Coldplay fan, said that everyone who ordered merchandise to Israel received damaged items.

“Apparently the shipping company destroyed the merchandise on purpose when they saw that the package was bound for Israel,” Karlan told Guy Pines.

Karlan said that he had received an unsatisfactory response by the shipping company, and that the business appeared to be uninterested in discovering the source of the intentional damage.

“There is something big here, that all packages are sent to Israel damaged like this,” said Karlan.

But the “company simply said, ‘here’s a full refund, thanks and bye.’ Since then, they haven’t responded to us.”

Shir Beno, who also received damaged merchandise, stressed that the band and shipping company need to take responsibility for the intentional damage.

“It’s not about money,” Beno said. “We should not be sent damaged products just because we are from Israel. If this is due to antisemitism, it needs to be dealt with immediately.”

Pink and Karlan said that they were extremely disappointed that Coldplay has not publicly commented on the intentionally damaged merchandise.

“I see them in a different light now,” Pink said.