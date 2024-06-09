‘Appalling’ – EU and UN slam Israeli rescue mission

EU foreign chief welcomes freeing of 4 Israeli hostages, then condemns rescue operation as ‘another massacre of civilians.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Senior European Union and United Nations officials condemned the Israeli rescue mission in Gaza which led to the freeing of four captives held since the Hamas invasion of October 7th.

On Saturday, Israeli security personnel raided multiple terrorist safehouses in the town of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, leading to the rescue of Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Shlomi Ziv and Andrey Kozlov.

During the ensuing gun battles, Israeli Border Police officer Arnon Zamora was fatally wounded.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claimed over 200 Gazans were killed during the gun battles which erupted during the Israeli rescue operation.

Hours after the raids led to the return of the four Israeli captives, European Union High Representative of Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell celebrated the captives’ rescue.

“Following Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv are free and safe today.”

“We share the relief of their families and call for the release of all the remaining hostages.”

“POTUS 3-stage plan is the way forward to rescue all the hostages and end the suffering.”

Immediately afterwards, however, Borrell slammed the Israeli operation which facilitated the captives’ return, calling it an “appalling” “massacre” and a “bloodbath.”

“Reports from Gaza of another massacre of civilians are appalling. We condemn this in the strongest terms. The bloodbath must end immediately. POTUS 3-stage plan is the way forward for an enduring ceasefire and to end the killing.”

United Nations Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese echoed Borrell’s comments, writing on Twitter/X that she was “Relieved that four hostages have been released,” while criticizing the Israeli operation.

“It should not have come at the expense of at least 200 Palestinians, including children, killed and over 400 injured by Israel and allegedly foreign soldiers, while perfidiously hiding in an aid truck.”

Albanese called the operation an act of genocide, and “humanitarian camouflage.”

“This is ‘humanitarian camouflage’ at another level.”

“Israel has used hostages to legitimise killing, injuring, maiming, starving and traumatising Palestinians in Gaza. And while intensifying violence against Palestinians in the rest of the occupied territory and Israel.”

“Israel could have freed all hostages, alive and intact, 8 months ago when the first ceasfire [sic] and hostage exchange was put on the table. Yet, Israel refused in order to continue to destroy Gaza and the Palestinians as a people. This is genocidal intent turned into action. Crystal clear.”