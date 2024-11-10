Arab-Israeli actress who praised Oct 7 massacre released from house arrest, claims she was beaten

Maisa Abd Elhadi posted disturbing photo of gunmen kidnapping an elderly woman on October 7th, adding a caption with praise for the terrorists and laughing emojis.

By World Israel News Staff

An actress who posted gleefully about the October 7th massacres was officially released from home confinement last Thursday, more than a year after being arrested for incitement and supporting terror.

Maisa Abd Elhadi, an Arab citizen of Israel from Nazareth, identifies as a Palestinian. She has long advocated against the Jewish State, despite finding professional success in Israel and appearing in several Hebrew-language films.

On October 7th, 2023, Abd Elhadi posted photos of an elderly woman being kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on her Instagram account, adding the caption “this lady is going on the adventure of a lifetime.”

Posting another photo of Hamas terrorists posing with their octogenarian captive – later named as Yaffa Adar – Abd Elhadi wrote “our guys are good,” along with laughing emojis.

The following day, while Israeli security forces were still fighting terrorists in kibbutzim in southern Israel, Abd Elhadi posted a picture of a bulldozer taking down part of the Gaza border fence.

“Let’s go, Berlin style!” she wrote underneath the image.

A search of Abd Elhadi’s phone after her arrest revealed that she had celebrated the October 7th terror onslaught.

“Girls, have you heard the good news?” Abd Elhadi wrote to friends in a group chat.

Last Thursday, a judge officially ended Abd Elhadi’s house arrest, but the charges against her – incitement and support for a terror organization – are still pending.

The judge accepted the prosecution’s request for Abd Elhadi to be banned from using social networks, except for the WhatsApp messaging application.

Abd Elhadi’s attorney, Abeer Baqer, claimed she has become the victim of death threats and that she was mistreated during the brief time she was held at a police station.

“She was arrested violently. And she was beaten while being detained,” Baqer told Hebrew-language news site Walla, without providing any evidence to back up those allegations.

Abd Elhadi is “in fear for her life” due to pervasive death threats on social media, Baqer claimed.

When asked why Abd Elhadi has yet to file a police report regarding the alleged mistreatment she received while in custody or the death threats, Baqer said that he was “working on it.”