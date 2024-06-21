Armenia recognizes Palestinian state, Israel furious

The Israel Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem summoned Armenian Ambassador Arman Hakobyan for a ‘harsh reprimand conversation,’ the ministry said.

By JNS

Armenia on Friday recognized the “State of Palestine,” citing the need to forge “peace and stability in the Middle East [and] the establishment of lasting reconciliation between the Jewish and Palestinian peoples.”

A two-state solution is “the only way to ensure that Palestinians and Israelis can realize their legitimate aspirations,” according to an Armenian Foreign Ministry statement.

“The Republic of Armenia categorically rejects the targeting of civilian infrastructure, violence against civilian populations and the hostage-taking of civilians during the [Israel-Hamas] conflict and joins the international community in demanding their release without preconditions,” added the statement.

“Based on the above and reaffirming its commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence, the Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine,” it continued.

Later on Friday, the Israel Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem summoned Armenian Ambassador Arman Hakobyan for a “harsh reprimand conversation,” the ministry said.

On June 4, Slovenia unilaterally recognized a Palestinian state, following a parliament vote of 52-0 in favor of the move.

Last month, Spain, Ireland and Norway all recognized a Palestinian state. In a retaliatory measure, Jerusalem banned Spain’s consulate in the city from providing services to residents of the Palestinian Authority.

Spain and Ireland joined fellow E.U. members Sweden, Cyprus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria in recognizing a Palestinian state, with Malta also considering the move. Norway is not a member of the European Union.

The parliaments of Switzerland and Australia both recently voted down proposals to recognize “Palestine.”